UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 3 Gaz Metan Medias 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 26 20 4 2 60 21 64 ------------------------- 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 26 13 9 4 40 21 48 3 FC Astra 26 14 5 7 49 26 47 ------------------------- 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 26 14 5 7 40 35 47 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 26 13 7 6 39 27 46 6 Vaslui 26 11 8 7 36 27 41 7 Rapid Bucharest 26 10 8 8 26 24 38 8 Gaz Metan Medias 27 10 7 10 33 38 37 9 CFR Cluj 26 9 9 8 41 31 36 10 Brasov 26 9 8 9 32 35 35 11 Otelul Galati 26 8 9 9 29 31 31 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 27 7 8 12 27 42 29 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 5 12 9 30 38 27 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 26 7 6 13 32 43 27 ------------------------- 15 Concordia Chiajna 26 6 7 13 21 41 25 16 CSMS Iasi 26 6 4 16 25 38 22 17 Turnu Severin 26 4 8 14 23 35 20 18 Gloria Bistrita 26 3 8 15 18 48 17 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Turnu Severin v CSMS Iasi (1600) FC Viitorul Constanta v Rapid Bucharest (1830) Sunday, April 21 FC Astra v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1400) Gloria Bistrita v CFR Cluj (1600) Concordia Chiajna v Vaslui (1630) Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Dinamo Bucharest (1830) Monday, April 22 Brasov v Otelul Galati (1600) Steaua Bucharest v Petrolul Ploiesti (1745)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)