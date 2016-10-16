Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
FC Voluntari 1 ASA Targu Mures 1
Steaua Bucharest 0 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Saturday, October 15
FC Astra 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 FC Botosani 1
Friday, October 14
CFR Cluj 1 CSMS Iasi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 12 8 2 2 17 9 26
2 Universitatea Craiova 11 6 2 3 15 11 20
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 6 2 3 14 11 20
4 FC Botosani 12 6 1 5 21 15 19
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 5 4 3 14 10 19
6 Gaz Metan Medias 12 5 4 3 13 12 19
-------------------------
7 CFR Cluj * 12 6 5 1 22 9 17
8 Dinamo Bucharest 11 4 4 3 17 12 16
9 Concordia Chiajna 12 3 4 5 6 13 13
10 FC Voluntari 12 3 3 6 17 19 12
11 CSMS Iasi 12 3 3 6 11 13 12
12 FC Astra 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
13 ASA Targu Mures * 12 2 1 9 10 23 1
14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 11 2 2 7 10 23 -6
-------------------------
** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 17
ACS Poli Timisoara v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500)
Universitatea Craiova v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)