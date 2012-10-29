Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 29 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Sunday, October 28 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Vaslui 0 Steaua Bucharest 4 Gloria Bistrita 0 Saturday, October 27 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Concordia Chiajna 0 Rapid Bucharest 0 Turnu Severin 1 CFR Cluj 3 Friday, October 26 FC Astra 1 CSMS Iasi 0 Brasov 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Otelul Galati 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 13 10 2 1 28 10 32 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 8 2 3 22 16 26 3 FC Astra 13 7 3 3 27 17 24 ------------------------- 4 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 6 4 3 22 14 22 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 13 6 4 3 21 13 22 6 Dinamo Bucharest 13 6 4 3 21 14 22 7 CFR Cluj 13 5 4 4 24 17 19 8 Brasov 13 5 4 4 18 16 19 9 Rapid Bucharest 13 5 4 4 15 14 19 10 Concordia Chiajna 13 5 4 4 13 16 19 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 4 5 4 16 13 17 12 Gaz Metan Medias 13 4 4 5 14 20 16 13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 4 3 6 15 23 15 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 13 4 3 6 14 24 15 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 13 2 7 4 14 16 11 16 Gloria Bistrita 13 2 3 8 10 27 9 17 CSMS Iasi 13 1 2 10 8 21 5 18 Turnu Severin 13 0 4 9 8 19 4 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation