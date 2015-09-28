Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 28
Concordia Chiajna 1 Dinamo Bucharest 3
Sunday, September 27
FC Astra 1 FC Botosani 0
Steaua Bucharest 3 FC Voluntari 1
Saturday, September 26
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Universitatea Craiova 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0
Friday, September 25
ACS Poli Timisoara 2 CSMS Iasi 2
FCM Targu Mures 0 CFR Cluj 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 12 7 3 2 22 16 24
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 6 5 1 21 10 23
3 Steaua Bucharest 12 6 4 2 15 8 22
4 Dinamo Bucharest 12 5 6 1 15 8 21
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 5 5 2 14 11 20
6 FCM Targu Mures 12 4 6 2 11 7 18
-------------------------
7 Universitatea Craiova 12 4 4 4 11 9 16
8 CFR Cluj * 12 5 5 2 16 10 14
9 ACS Poli Timisoara 12 3 4 5 8 14 13
10 CSMS Iasi 12 3 4 5 8 15 13
11 Concordia Chiajna 12 2 3 7 12 19 9
12 FC Botosani 12 1 5 6 7 14 8
13 FC Voluntari 12 0 5 7 7 20 5
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 12 1 5 6 7 13 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off