Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 FC Botosani 3 FC Voluntari 0 Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSMS Iasi 2 Tuesday, April 4 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Concordia Chiajna 0 ASA Targu Mures 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gaz Metan Medias 4 1 2 1 4 4 25 2 CSMS Iasi 4 3 1 0 6 1 25 3 FC Botosani 4 2 1 1 6 2 23 4 FC Voluntari 4 0 2 2 3 7 17 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 4 1 3 0 2 1 16 ------------------------- 6 Concordia Chiajna 4 0 1 3 2 6 14 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 4 2 1 1 3 2 14 8 ASA Targu Mures 4 1 1 2 2 5 10 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu v ACS Poli Timisoara (1430) Saturday, April 8 FC Voluntari v ASA Targu Mures (1130) CSMS Iasi v FC Botosani (1730) Monday, April 10 Concordia Chiajna v Gaz Metan Medias (1500)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara