Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Turnu Severin 1 Otelul Galati 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Friday, September 21 Concordia Chiajna 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Gloria Bistrita 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 8 6 1 1 20 9 19 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 8 6 1 1 17 9 19 3 FC Astra 8 5 2 1 18 11 17 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 8 4 3 1 15 9 15 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 6 Concordia Chiajna 9 4 2 3 12 13 14 7 Petrolul Ploiesti 9 3 4 2 17 11 13 8 CFR Cluj 8 3 4 1 15 11 13 9 Rapid Bucharest 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 10 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 9 3 2 4 12 19 11 11 Brasov 8 2 3 3 13 13 9 12 Gaz Metan Medias 8 2 3 3 8 11 9 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 1 5 2 10 9 8 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 9 2 2 5 9 20 8 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 9 1 4 4 11 14 7 16 Gloria Bistrita 9 1 3 5 6 14 6 17 Turnu Severin 9 0 4 5 7 13 4 18 CSMS Iasi 8 0 2 6 7 17 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 FC Astra v Gaz Metan Medias (1600) Brasov v Vaslui (1600) Pandurii Targu-Jiu v CFR Cluj (1830) Monday, September 24 FC Viitorul Constanta v CSMS Iasi (1500) Steaua Bucharest v Rapid Bucharest (1730)