Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Gloria Bistrita 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 18 14 2 2 44 15 44 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 18 11 4 3 40 19 37 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 19 10 5 4 30 25 35 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 18 10 4 4 30 18 34 ------------------------- 5 Petrolul Ploiesti 18 8 6 4 27 17 30 6 CFR Cluj 18 8 5 5 34 22 29 7 Dinamo Bucharest 18 8 5 5 29 22 29 8 Brasov 18 7 5 6 25 25 26 9 Rapid Bucharest 18 7 5 6 19 19 26 10 Concordia Chiajna 18 6 5 7 17 27 23 11 Gaz Metan Medias 19 5 6 8 19 27 21 12 FC Viitorul Constanta 18 4 8 6 21 24 20 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 18 5 4 9 21 32 19 14 Otelul Galati 18 4 7 7 20 25 17 ------------------------- 15 CSMS Iasi 18 5 2 11 17 24 17 16 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 19 4 5 10 18 34 17 17 Gloria Bistrita 19 2 6 11 13 36 12 18 Turnu Severin 18 1 6 11 16 29 9 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Petrolul Ploiesti v Vaslui (1600) Rapid Bucharest v Otelul Galati (1830) Sunday, December 9 CFR Cluj v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1600) CSMS Iasi v Dinamo Bucharest (1800) Monday, December 10 FC Viitorul Constanta v Concordia Chiajna (1600) Turnu Severin v Brasov (1700) Steaua Bucharest v FC Astra (1830)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.