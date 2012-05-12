May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Dinamo Bucharest 4 CS Mioveni 1 Otelul Galati 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0

Friday, May 11 CFR Cluj 2 Vointa Sibiu 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 31 19 7 5 54 28 64 ------------------------- 2 Vaslui 31 19 4 8 54 28 61 ------------------------- 3 Dinamo Bucharest 32 17 8 7 52 29 59 4 Steaua Bucharest 31 17 8 6 41 22 59 ------------------------- 5 Rapid Bucharest 31 16 9 6 49 27 57 ------------------------- 6 Otelul Galati 32 15 7 10 33 26 52 7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 31 10 14 7 41 32 44 8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 31 11 10 10 43 35 43 9 Brasov 31 11 6 14 32 30 39 10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 31 10 9 12 30 40 39 11 Concordia Chiajna 31 11 6 14 35 49 39 12 FC Astra 31 10 8 13 33 35 38 13 Gaz Metan Medias 31 10 8 13 38 48 38 14 Petrolul Ploiesti 31 9 9 13 38 41 36 ------------------------- 15 FCM Targu Mures 31 7 11 13 28 38 32 R16 Vointa Sibiu 32 7 8 17 20 41 29 17 Sportul Studentesc 31 5 12 14 30 52 27 R18 CS Mioveni 32 2 6 24 19 69 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 Concordia Chiajna v FCM Targu Mures (1400) Petrolul Ploiesti v Gaz Metan Medias (1400) Rapid Bucharest v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) Vaslui v Sportul Studentesc (1630) Brasov v Steaua Bucharest (1830) Monday, May 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v FC Astra (1830)