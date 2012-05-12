May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Dinamo Bucharest 4 CS Mioveni 1
Otelul Galati 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Friday, May 11
CFR Cluj 2 Vointa Sibiu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CFR Cluj 31 19 7 5 54 28 64
-------------------------
2 Vaslui 31 19 4 8 54 28 61
-------------------------
3 Dinamo Bucharest 32 17 8 7 52 29 59
4 Steaua Bucharest 31 17 8 6 41 22 59
-------------------------
5 Rapid Bucharest 31 16 9 6 49 27 57
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 32 15 7 10 33 26 52
7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 31 10 14 7 41 32 44
8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 31 11 10 10 43 35 43
9 Brasov 31 11 6 14 32 30 39
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 31 10 9 12 30 40 39
11 Concordia Chiajna 31 11 6 14 35 49 39
12 FC Astra 31 10 8 13 33 35 38
13 Gaz Metan Medias 31 10 8 13 38 48 38
14 Petrolul Ploiesti 31 9 9 13 38 41 36
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 31 7 11 13 28 38 32
R16 Vointa Sibiu 32 7 8 17 20 41 29
17 Sportul Studentesc 31 5 12 14 30 52 27
R18 CS Mioveni 32 2 6 24 19 69 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 13
Concordia Chiajna v FCM Targu Mures (1400)
Petrolul Ploiesti v Gaz Metan Medias (1400)
Rapid Bucharest v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600)
Vaslui v Sportul Studentesc (1630)
Brasov v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
Monday, May 14
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v FC Astra (1830)