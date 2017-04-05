Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Dinamo Bucharest 2 CFR Cluj 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 2 1 0 5 2 33 2 FCSB 3 2 0 1 5 4 30 ------------------------- 3 CFR Cluj 4 2 0 2 7 7 28 4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 1 2 1 3 2 26 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Craiova 3 0 2 1 1 4 24 ------------------------- 6 FC Astra 3 0 1 2 3 5 23 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 6 FC Viitorul Constanta v Universitatea Craiova (1500) FCSB v FC Astra (1730) Sunday, April 9 CFR Cluj v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500) Universitatea Craiova v FCSB (1730) Monday, April 10 FC Astra v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara