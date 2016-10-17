UPDATE 1-Soccer-Senegal's Mane misses in shoot-out as Cameroon reach Nations Cup last four
* Cameroon to play DR Congo or Ghana in semi-finals (Adds details)
Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, October 17 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Universitatea Craiova 2 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Sunday, October 16 FC Voluntari 1 ASA Targu Mures 1 Steaua Bucharest 0 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Saturday, October 15 FC Astra 1 Concordia Chiajna 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 FC Botosani 1 Friday, October 14 CFR Cluj 1 CSMS Iasi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 12 8 2 2 17 9 26 2 Universitatea Craiova 12 7 2 3 17 12 23 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 6 2 4 14 12 20 4 FC Botosani 12 6 1 5 21 15 19 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 5 4 3 14 10 19 6 Gaz Metan Medias 12 5 4 3 13 12 19 ------------------------- 7 CFR Cluj * 12 6 5 1 22 9 17 8 Dinamo Bucharest 12 4 4 4 18 14 16 9 Concordia Chiajna 12 3 4 5 6 13 13 10 FC Voluntari 12 3 3 6 17 19 12 11 CSMS Iasi 12 3 3 6 11 13 12 12 FC Astra 12 3 3 6 11 18 12 13 ASA Targu Mures * 12 2 1 9 10 23 1 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 12 3 2 7 11 23 -3 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off
* Cameroon to play DR Congo or Ghana in semi-finals (Adds details)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 20 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 18 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 13 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 12 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 10 Alassane Plea (Nice) Ivan Santini (Caen) 8 Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) 7 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Valere Germain (Monaco) Thomas Lemar (Mo
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Jan 28 Senegal's Sadio Mane missed the vital spot-kick in a shoot-out as Cameroon produced a smash-and-grab performance to win 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in their African Nations Cup quarter-final on Saturday.