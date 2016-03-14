March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
Concordia Chiajna 1 Universitatea Craiova 0
Sunday, March 13
ACS Poli Timisoara 2 CFR Cluj 2
Saturday, March 12
FC Voluntari 1 FC Botosani 1
Friday, March 11
Petrolul Ploiesti 1 CSMS Iasi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CSMS Iasi 2 1 0 1 2 3 22
2 Universitatea Craiova 2 1 0 1 3 1 19
3 CFR Cluj 2 1 1 0 4 2 18
4 FC Botosani 2 1 1 0 2 1 17
5 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 0 2 0 2 2 15
-------------------------
6 FC Voluntari 2 0 1 1 1 4 13
-------------------------
7 Concordia Chiajna 2 1 1 0 1 0 13
8 Petrolul Ploiesti 2 0 0 2 1 3 4
6: Relegation play-off
7-8: Relegation