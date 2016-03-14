March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
ASA Targu Mures 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Sunday, March 13
Steaua Bucharest 2 FC Astra 0
Saturday, March 12
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 2 1 0 1 2 2 29
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 1 1 0 3 1 28
-------------------------
3 Steaua Bucharest 2 1 1 0 3 1 26
4 Dinamo Bucharest 2 0 2 0 1 1 26
-------------------------
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 0 1 1 1 3 24
-------------------------
6 ASA Targu Mures 2 0 1 1 0 2 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup