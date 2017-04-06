April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 6
FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Universitatea Craiova 1
FCSB 3 FC Astra 0
Wednesday, April 5
Dinamo Bucharest 2 CFR Cluj 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 2 1 1 5 3 33
2 FCSB 4 3 0 1 8 4 33
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 4 2 0 2 7 7 28
4 Universitatea Craiova 4 1 2 1 2 4 27
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 4 1 2 1 3 2 26
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 4 0 1 3 3 8 23
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
CFR Cluj v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500)
Universitatea Craiova v FCSB (1730)
Monday, April 10
FC Astra v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)