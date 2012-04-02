April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Romanian championship after Monday's matches
Concordia Chiajna 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Vaslui 1 CFR Cluj 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 3 FCM Targu Mures 1
Sunday, April 1
Gaz Metan Medias 0 FC Astra 0
Rapid Bucharest 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Saturday, March 31
Sportul Studentesc 0 CS Mioveni 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Brasov 0
Friday, March 30
Otelul Galati 3 Vointa Sibiu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CFR Cluj 24 15 6 3 45 17 51
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Bucharest 24 13 7 4 38 17 46
-------------------------
3 Vaslui 24 13 4 7 39 21 43
4 Steaua Bucharest 24 12 7 5 29 17 43
-------------------------
5 Rapid Bucharest 24 12 6 6 34 22 42
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 24 11 6 7 23 18 39
7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 24 9 10 5 33 24 37
8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 24 9 9 6 35 25 36
9 Brasov 24 8 5 11 23 24 29
10 FC Astra 24 7 8 9 22 26 29
11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 24 7 8 9 22 32 29
12 Gaz Metan Medias 24 7 7 10 30 35 28
13 Sportul Studentesc 24 5 10 9 25 36 25
14 Vointa Sibiu 24 6 7 11 14 27 25
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 24 5 9 10 21 29 24
16 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 6 12 20 39 24
17 Petrolul Ploiesti 24 5 7 12 24 33 22
18 CS Mioveni 24 2 6 16 14 49 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation