Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Universitatea Craiova 1
FC Astra 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Otelul Galati 0 Steaua Bucharest 3
Saturday, October 4
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 FC Botosani 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0
Friday, October 3
Concordia Chiajna 0 Rapid Bucharest 0
Brasov 2 Politehnica Iasi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 10 8 1 1 23 6 25
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 9 7 1 1 18 4 22
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 10 6 2 2 20 9 20
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 10 6 1 3 19 8 19
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 10 5 4 1 18 9 19
6 FC Botosani 10 5 2 3 12 14 17
7 FCM Targu Mures 9 4 3 2 13 8 15
8 Brasov 10 3 4 3 13 14 13
9 Gaz Metan Medias 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 10 3 3 4 10 16 12
11 Universitatea Craiova 10 3 3 4 9 15 12
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 10 3 2 5 10 10 11
13 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 10 2 4 4 10 14 10
14 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 2 3 5 9 14 9
-------------------------
15 Rapid Bucharest 10 2 3 5 6 14 9
16 Concordia Chiajna 10 2 3 5 8 17 9
17 Otelul Galati 10 1 2 7 4 17 5
18 Politehnica Iasi 10 0 4 6 5 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 6
FCM Targu Mures v CFR Cluj (1800)