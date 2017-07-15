FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
July 15, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 15     
Concordia Chiajna     0 ACS Poli Timisoara   1  
Juventus Bucuresti    0 Dinamo Bucharest     3  
Friday, July 14       
Universitatea Craiova 2 CSM Politehnica Iasi 0  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  Dinamo Bucharest      1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
2  Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
3  ACS Poli Timisoara    1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
   CFR Cluj              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Astra              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Botosani           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Viitorul Constanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Voluntari          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FCSB                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Gaz Metan Medias      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
12 Concordia Chiajna     1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
13 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1-3:   Championship play-off 
12-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, July 16       
FC Astra              v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1530)  
FCSB                  v FC Voluntari          (1800)  
Monday, July 17       
FC Viitorul Constanta v Gaz Metan Medias      (1530)  
FC Botosani           v CFR Cluj              (1800)

0 : 0
