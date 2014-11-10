UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, November 10 Rapid Bucharest 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Sunday, November 9 Concordia Chiajna 0 Steaua Bucharest 1 Otelul Galati 1 FC Astra 1 Politehnica Iasi 1 Universitatea Craiova 3 Saturday, November 8 FC Botosani 0 CFR Cluj 1 Brasov 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 3 Friday, November 7 Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 FCM Targu Mures 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 14 11 1 2 31 8 34 ------------------------- 2 CFR Cluj 14 9 2 3 23 10 29 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 14 8 4 2 25 9 28 ------------------------- 4 FCM Targu Mures 14 7 5 2 19 9 26 ------------------------- 5 FC Astra 14 7 4 3 23 11 25 6 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 4 4 24 19 22 7 Universitatea Craiova 14 6 4 4 18 20 22 8 FC Botosani 14 6 3 5 18 19 21 9 Brasov 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 10 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 4 5 5 17 18 17 11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 3 6 5 17 19 15 12 Gaz Metan Medias 14 3 6 5 15 19 15 ------------------------- 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 14 3 5 6 14 23 14 14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 3 4 7 14 20 13 15 Concordia Chiajna 14 2 6 6 11 21 12 16 Rapid Bucharest 14 2 4 8 7 20 10 17 Politehnica Iasi 14 1 6 7 11 23 9 18 Otelul Galati 14 1 5 8 6 22 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,