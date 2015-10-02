Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 2
FC Voluntari 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 12 7 3 2 22 16 24
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 6 5 2 21 11 23
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 6 5 2 15 11 23
4 Steaua Bucharest 12 6 4 2 15 8 22
5 Dinamo Bucharest 12 5 6 1 15 8 21
6 FCM Targu Mures 12 4 6 2 11 7 18
-------------------------
7 Universitatea Craiova 12 4 4 4 11 9 16
8 CFR Cluj * 12 5 5 2 16 10 14
9 ACS Poli Timisoara 12 3 4 5 8 14 13
10 CSMS Iasi 12 3 4 5 8 15 13
11 Concordia Chiajna 13 2 4 7 13 20 10
12 FC Botosani 12 1 5 6 7 14 8
13 FC Voluntari 13 0 6 7 8 21 6
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 12 1 5 6 7 13 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
Dinamo Bucharest v FC Astra (1530)
CSMS Iasi v Steaua Bucharest (1800)
Sunday, October 4
FC Botosani v FCM Targu Mures (1530)
CFR Cluj v Universitatea Craiova (1800)
Monday, October 5
Petrolul Ploiesti v ACS Poli Timisoara (1800)