in a day
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Featured
#World Football
July 16, 2017 / 5:32 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 16       
FC Astra              1 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0  
FCSB                  2 FC Voluntari          1  
Saturday, July 15     
Concordia Chiajna     0 ACS Poli Timisoara    1  
Juventus Bucuresti    0 Dinamo Bucharest      3  
Friday, July 14       
Universitatea Craiova 2 CSM Politehnica Iasi  0  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  Dinamo Bucharest      1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
2  Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
3  FCSB                  1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4  ACS Poli Timisoara    1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
4  FC Astra              1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
   CFR Cluj              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Botosani           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Viitorul Constanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Gaz Metan Medias      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
10 FC Voluntari          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
11 Concordia Chiajna     1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
13 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1-5:   Championship play-off 
10-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Monday, July 17       
FC Viitorul Constanta v Gaz Metan Medias (1530)  
FC Botosani           v CFR Cluj         (1800)

