March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 9
Gaz Metan Medias 0 Rapid Bucharest 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 0 CSMS Iasi 2
Sunday, March 8
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Universitatea Craiova 1
Steaua Bucharest 1 CFR Cluj 0
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Concordia Chiajna 0
Saturday, March 7
FC Astra 2 FC Botosani 0
Otelul Galati 1 Brasov 1
Friday, March 6
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
FCM Targu Mures 2 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 20 15 2 3 37 9 47
-------------------------
2 Petrolul Ploiesti 20 11 6 3 31 13 39
3 FCM Targu Mures 20 11 6 3 29 12 39
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 20 9 8 3 35 16 35
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Craiova 20 9 7 4 24 21 34
6 Dinamo Bucharest 20 9 5 6 32 28 32
7 FC Botosani 20 8 4 8 23 27 28
8 FC Viitorul Constanta 20 5 8 7 24 27 23
9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 20 5 7 8 25 26 22
10 Concordia Chiajna 20 4 10 6 22 27 22
11 CSMS Iasi 20 5 6 9 20 28 21
12 Brasov 20 5 6 9 22 31 21
-------------------------
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 20 4 7 9 21 27 19
14 Gaz Metan Medias 20 4 7 9 19 27 19
15 Rapid Bucharest 20 4 6 10 9 24 18
16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 20 3 7 10 15 36 16
17 Otelul Galati 20 2 7 11 8 29 13
18 CFR Cluj * 20 10 5 5 27 15 11
-------------------------
* Deducted 24 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation