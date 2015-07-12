July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 12
FCM Targu Mures 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Universitatea Craiova 0 FC Botosani 0
Saturday, July 11
FC Viitorul Constanta 2 CFR Cluj 2
Steaua Bucharest 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Friday, July 10
FC Astra 2 Concordia Chiajna 2
FC Voluntari 1 CSMS Iasi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
1 FC Astra 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
4 CSMS Iasi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 FC Voluntari 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Dinamo Bucharest 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 FC Botosani 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 FCM Targu Mures 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Steaua Bucharest 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Universitatea Craiova 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
ACS Poli Timisoara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
13 CFR Cluj * 1 0 1 0 2 2 -5
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-10: Championship play-off
13-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 13
ACS Poli Timisoara v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1800)