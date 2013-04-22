April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 22 Brasov 3 Otelul Galati 2 Steaua Bucharest 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Sunday, April 21 Concordia Chiajna 1 Vaslui 1 FC Astra 4 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Gloria Bistrita 0 CFR Cluj 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Saturday, April 20 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Rapid Bucharest 2 Turnu Severin 2 CSMS Iasi 1 Friday, April 19 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 3 Gaz Metan Medias 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 27 20 5 2 62 23 65 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 27 15 5 7 53 28 50 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 27 15 5 7 42 35 50 ------------------------- 4 Petrolul Ploiesti 27 13 10 4 42 23 49 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 27 13 7 7 39 29 46 6 Vaslui 27 11 9 7 37 28 42 7 Rapid Bucharest 27 11 8 8 28 25 41 8 CFR Cluj 27 10 9 8 46 31 39 9 Brasov 27 10 8 9 35 37 38 10 Gaz Metan Medias 27 10 7 10 33 38 37 11 Otelul Galati 27 8 9 10 31 34 31 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 27 7 8 12 27 42 29 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 27 5 12 10 31 40 27 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 27 7 6 14 34 47 27 ------------------------- 15 Concordia Chiajna 27 6 8 13 22 42 26 16 Turnu Severin 27 5 8 14 25 36 23 17 CSMS Iasi 27 6 4 17 26 40 22 18 Gloria Bistrita 27 3 8 16 18 53 17 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation