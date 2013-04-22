April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 22
Brasov 3 Otelul Galati 2
Steaua Bucharest 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 2
Sunday, April 21
Concordia Chiajna 1 Vaslui 1
FC Astra 4 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2
Gloria Bistrita 0 CFR Cluj 5
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Saturday, April 20
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Rapid Bucharest 2
Turnu Severin 2 CSMS Iasi 1
Friday, April 19
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 3 Gaz Metan Medias 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 27 20 5 2 62 23 65
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 27 15 5 7 53 28 50
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 27 15 5 7 42 35 50
-------------------------
4 Petrolul Ploiesti 27 13 10 4 42 23 49
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 27 13 7 7 39 29 46
6 Vaslui 27 11 9 7 37 28 42
7 Rapid Bucharest 27 11 8 8 28 25 41
8 CFR Cluj 27 10 9 8 46 31 39
9 Brasov 27 10 8 9 35 37 38
10 Gaz Metan Medias 27 10 7 10 33 38 37
11 Otelul Galati 27 8 9 10 31 34 31
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 27 7 8 12 27 42 29
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 27 5 12 10 31 40 27
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 27 7 6 14 34 47 27
-------------------------
15 Concordia Chiajna 27 6 8 13 22 42 26
16 Turnu Severin 27 5 8 14 25 36 23
17 CSMS Iasi 27 6 4 17 26 40 22
18 Gloria Bistrita 27 3 8 16 18 53 17
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation