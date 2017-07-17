FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
July 17, 2017 / 5:28 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, July 17       
FC Botosani           1 CFR Cluj              1  
FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Gaz Metan Medias      0  
Sunday, July 16       
FC Astra              1 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0  
FCSB                  2 FC Voluntari          1  
Saturday, July 15     
Concordia Chiajna     0 ACS Poli Timisoara    1  
Juventus Bucuresti    0 Dinamo Bucharest      3  
Friday, July 14       
Universitatea Craiova 2 CSM Politehnica Iasi  0  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  Dinamo Bucharest      1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
1  FC Viitorul Constanta 1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
3  Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  FCSB                  1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
5  ACS Poli Timisoara    1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
5  FC Astra              1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
7  CFR Cluj              1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
7  FC Botosani           1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
9  FC Voluntari          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
10 Concordia Chiajna     1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
10 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
12 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
13 Gaz Metan Medias      1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

