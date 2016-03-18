March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, March 18
FC Astra 1 ASA Targu Mures 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 3 2 0 1 3 2 32
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 1 1 0 3 1 28
-------------------------
3 Steaua Bucharest 2 1 1 0 3 1 26
4 Dinamo Bucharest 2 0 2 0 1 1 26
-------------------------
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 0 1 1 1 3 24
-------------------------
6 ASA Targu Mures 3 0 1 2 0 3 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
FC Viitorul Constanta v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
Sunday, March 20
Dinamo Bucharest v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1830)