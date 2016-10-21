Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Concordia Chiajna 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 CFR Cluj 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 12 8 2 2 17 9 26 2 Universitatea Craiova 12 7 2 3 17 12 23 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 7 2 4 16 13 23 4 FC Botosani 12 6 1 5 21 15 19 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 5 4 3 14 10 19 6 Gaz Metan Medias 12 5 4 3 13 12 19 ------------------------- 7 CFR Cluj * 13 6 5 2 23 11 17 8 Dinamo Bucharest 12 4 4 4 18 14 16 9 Concordia Chiajna 13 3 4 6 6 15 13 10 FC Voluntari 12 3 3 6 17 19 12 11 CSMS Iasi 12 3 3 6 11 13 12 12 FC Astra 12 3 3 6 11 18 12 13 ASA Targu Mures * 12 2 1 9 10 23 1 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 13 4 2 7 13 23 0 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Gaz Metan Medias v Universitatea Craiova (1500) Dinamo Bucharest v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1730) Sunday, October 23 CSMS Iasi v FC Voluntari (1500) ASA Targu Mures v Steaua Bucharest (1730) Monday, October 24 FC Botosani v FC Astra (1730)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)