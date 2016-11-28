UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, November 28 CFR Cluj 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Sunday, November 27 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 FC Astra 0 Steaua Bucharest 0 FC Botosani 0 Saturday, November 26 FC Voluntari 1 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Gaz Metan Medias 3 Concordia Chiajna 1 Friday, November 25 ASA Targu Mures 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 CSMS Iasi 2 Universitatea Craiova 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 17 10 4 3 22 11 34 2 Gaz Metan Medias 17 8 6 3 24 18 30 2 Universitatea Craiova 17 9 3 5 24 18 30 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 17 9 3 5 21 17 30 5 CFR Cluj * 17 9 5 3 28 13 26 6 Dinamo Bucharest 17 7 5 5 28 20 26 ------------------------- 7 FC Botosani 17 7 3 7 23 17 24 8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 17 6 5 6 18 20 23 9 FC Voluntari 17 6 3 8 23 24 21 10 FC Astra 17 5 5 7 16 22 20 11 CSMS Iasi 17 4 4 9 15 20 16 12 Concordia Chiajna 17 4 4 9 9 21 16 13 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 17 5 3 9 18 29 4 14 ASA Targu Mures * 17 2 3 12 12 31 3 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.