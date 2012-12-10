Soccer-Atletico ease past Leverkusen 4-2 to take control of tie
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, December 10 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Concordia Chiajna 1 Steaua Bucharest 2 FC Astra 0 Turnu Severin 2 Brasov 1 Sunday, December 9 CFR Cluj 3 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 CSMS Iasi 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Saturday, December 8 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Vaslui 0 Rapid Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 3 Friday, December 7 Gloria Bistrita 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 19 15 2 2 46 15 47 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 19 11 4 4 40 21 37 3 Vaslui 19 10 5 4 30 18 35 ------------------------- 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 19 10 5 4 30 25 35 ------------------------- 5 CFR Cluj 19 9 5 5 37 24 32 6 Petrolul Ploiesti 19 8 7 4 27 17 31 7 Dinamo Bucharest 19 8 6 5 30 23 30 8 Brasov 19 7 5 7 26 27 26 9 Rapid Bucharest 19 7 5 7 21 22 26 10 Concordia Chiajna 19 6 6 7 18 28 24 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 19 4 9 6 22 25 21 12 Gaz Metan Medias 19 5 6 8 19 27 21 13 Otelul Galati 19 5 7 7 23 27 20 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 19 5 4 10 23 35 19 ------------------------- 15 CSMS Iasi 19 5 3 11 18 25 18 16 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 19 4 5 10 18 34 17 17 Turnu Severin 19 2 6 11 18 30 12 18 Gloria Bistrita 19 2 6 11 13 36 12 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Tuesday 25 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 21 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Ivan Santini (Caen) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Lois Diony (D
LONDON, Feb 21 The Sutton United goalkeeper filmed eating a pie while on the substitutes bench during his side's 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal quit the club in tears on Tuesday after admitting a "costly error of judgment", Sutton's manager said.