Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Turnu Severin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 4 1 0 14 5 13 1 Steaua Bucharest 5 4 1 0 14 5 13 ------------------------- 3 CFR Cluj 5 2 3 0 10 6 9 ------------------------- 4 Gaz Metan Medias 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 4 2 2 0 9 5 8 6 Petrolul Ploiesti 5 2 2 1 9 6 8 7 Vaslui 5 2 2 1 8 5 8 8 FC Astra 5 2 2 1 8 7 8 9 Concordia Chiajna 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 10 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 5 2 1 2 7 13 7 11 Rapid Bucharest 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 12 Brasov 5 1 2 2 8 9 5 13 Otelul Galati 5 1 1 3 7 9 4 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 5 1 1 3 5 13 4 ------------------------- 15 FC Viitorul Constanta 5 0 3 2 4 6 3 16 CSMS Iasi 5 0 2 3 7 12 2 17 Turnu Severin 6 0 2 4 4 9 2 18 Gloria Bistrita 5 0 1 4 2 9 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 FC Astra v Concordia Chiajna (1600) Otelul Galati v Gloria Bistrita (1600) Rapid Bucharest v CFR Cluj (1830) Sunday, August 26 CSMS Iasi v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) Dinamo Bucharest v Petrolul Ploiesti (1830) Monday, August 27 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v FC Viitorul Constanta (1600) Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Brasov (1600) Vaslui v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.