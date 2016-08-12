Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, August 12 FC Botosani 0 Steaua Bucharest 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 2 Dinamo Bucharest 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 4 FC Voluntari 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 5 CSMS Iasi 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 6 Universitatea Craiova 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ------------------------- 7 Gaz Metan Medias 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 8 FC Botosani 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 9 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 10 FC Astra 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 11 Concordia Chiajna 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 12 CFR Cluj * 3 1 1 1 3 3 -2 13 ASA Targu Mures * 3 0 0 3 2 7 -6 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 2 0 0 2 2 5 -14 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Concordia Chiajna v Gaz Metan Medias (1530) FC Astra v ACS Poli Timisoara (1800) Sunday, August 14 Pandurii Targu-Jiu v CFR Cluj (1530) FC Viitorul Constanta v ASA Targu Mures (1800) Monday, August 15 Universitatea Craiova v CSMS Iasi (1530) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Voluntari (1800)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.