in 21 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
July 21, 2017 / 5:30 PM / in 21 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, July 21       
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 FCSB               1  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 Juventus Bucuresti 1  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  FCSB                  2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
2  Dinamo Bucharest      1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
2  FC Viitorul Constanta 1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
4  Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
5  FC Astra              1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
6  Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
-------------------------
7  ACS Poli Timisoara    2 1 0 1 1 1 3   
8  CFR Cluj              1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
8  FC Botosani           1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
10 FC Voluntari          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
11 Concordia Chiajna     1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
12 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
13 Gaz Metan Medias      1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, July 22     
Universitatea Craiova v Concordia Chiajna     (1530)  
CFR Cluj              v FC Viitorul Constanta (1800)  
Sunday, July 23       
CSM Politehnica Iasi  v Gaz Metan Medias      (1530)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Botosani           (1800)  
Monday, July 24       
FC Voluntari          v FC Astra              (1800)

