Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 12 Brasov 4 Concordia Chiajna 1 Steaua Bucharest 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 7 6 0 1 17 4 18 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 6 5 0 1 16 2 15 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 6 4 1 1 13 4 13 ------------------------- 4 CFR Cluj 6 4 1 1 12 3 13 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 3 0 11 5 12 6 FCM Targu Mures 6 3 2 1 10 5 11 7 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 6 3 1 2 6 9 10 8 FC Botosani 6 3 0 3 5 9 9 9 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 6 2 2 2 7 5 8 10 Brasov 7 2 2 3 9 12 8 11 Gaz Metan Medias 7 2 2 3 7 10 8 12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 6 1 3 2 4 9 6 13 Otelul Galati 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 14 Rapid Bucharest 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 ------------------------- 15 Concordia Chiajna 7 1 1 5 3 13 4 16 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 0 3 3 4 8 3 17 Politehnica Iasi 6 0 3 3 2 9 3 18 Universitatea Craiova 6 0 2 4 4 14 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 13 FC Viitorul Constanta v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1530) CFR Cluj v FC Astra (1800) Sunday, September 14 Politehnica Iasi v FCM Targu Mures (1300) Rapid Bucharest v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1530) FC Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest (1800) Monday, September 15 Universitatea Craiova v Otelul Galati (1530) Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Petrolul Ploiesti (1800)