UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, July 22 CFR Cluj 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Universitatea Craiova 1 Concordia Chiajna 1 Friday, July 21 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 FCSB 1 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 Juventus Bucuresti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCSB 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 CFR Cluj 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 Universitatea Craiova 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Dinamo Bucharest 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 5 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 6 FC Astra 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 8 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 9 FC Botosani 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Concordia Chiajna 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 FC Voluntari 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 13 Gaz Metan Medias 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 14 Juventus Bucuresti 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 23 CSM Politehnica Iasi v Gaz Metan Medias (1530) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Botosani (1800) Monday, July 24 FC Voluntari v FC Astra (1800)