Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 19 15 2 2 46 15 47 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 19 11 4 4 40 21 37 3 Vaslui 19 10 5 4 30 18 35 ------------------------- 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 19 10 5 4 30 25 35 ------------------------- 5 CFR Cluj 19 9 5 5 37 24 32 6 Petrolul Ploiesti 19 8 7 4 27 17 31 7 Dinamo Bucharest 19 8 6 5 30 23 30 8 Brasov 19 7 5 7 26 27 26 9 Rapid Bucharest 19 7 5 7 21 22 26 10 Concordia Chiajna 19 6 6 7 18 28 24 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 19 4 9 6 22 25 21 12 Gaz Metan Medias 19 5 6 8 19 27 21 13 Otelul Galati 19 5 7 7 23 27 20 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 19 5 4 10 23 35 19 ------------------------- 15 CSMS Iasi 19 5 3 11 18 25 18 16 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 19 4 5 10 18 34 17 17 Turnu Severin 19 2 6 11 18 30 12 18 Gloria Bistrita 19 2 6 11 13 36 12 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 14 Gaz Metan Medias v Gloria Bistrita (1600) Postponed Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Steaua Bucharest (1800) Postponed CSMS Iasi v Rapid Bucharest (1830) Postponed Saturday, December 15 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) Postponed Dinamo Bucharest v Brasov (1815) Postponed Sunday, December 16 Otelul Galati v Petrolul Ploiesti (1600) Postponed Vaslui v CFR Cluj (1830) Postponed Monday, December 17 Concordia Chiajna v Turnu Severin (1600) Postponed FC Astra v FC Viitorul Constanta (1830) Postponed