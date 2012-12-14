Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 19 15 2 2 46 15 47
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 19 11 4 4 40 21 37
3 Vaslui 19 10 5 4 30 18 35
-------------------------
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 19 10 5 4 30 25 35
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 19 9 5 5 37 24 32
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 19 8 7 4 27 17 31
7 Dinamo Bucharest 19 8 6 5 30 23 30
8 Brasov 19 7 5 7 26 27 26
9 Rapid Bucharest 19 7 5 7 21 22 26
10 Concordia Chiajna 19 6 6 7 18 28 24
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 19 4 9 6 22 25 21
12 Gaz Metan Medias 19 5 6 8 19 27 21
13 Otelul Galati 19 5 7 7 23 27 20
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 19 5 4 10 23 35 19
-------------------------
15 CSMS Iasi 19 5 3 11 18 25 18
16 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 19 4 5 10 18 34 17
17 Turnu Severin 19 2 6 11 18 30 12
18 Gloria Bistrita 19 2 6 11 13 36 12
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 14
Gaz Metan Medias v Gloria Bistrita (1600) Postponed
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Steaua Bucharest (1800) Postponed
CSMS Iasi v Rapid Bucharest (1830) Postponed
Saturday, December 15
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) Postponed
Dinamo Bucharest v Brasov (1815) Postponed
Sunday, December 16
Otelul Galati v Petrolul Ploiesti (1600) Postponed
Vaslui v CFR Cluj (1830) Postponed
Monday, December 17
Concordia Chiajna v Turnu Severin (1600) Postponed
FC Astra v FC Viitorul Constanta (1830) Postponed