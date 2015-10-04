Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
CFR Cluj 1 Universitatea Craiova 2
FC Botosani 1 FCM Targu Mures 1
Saturday, October 3
CSMS Iasi 1 Steaua Bucharest 2
Dinamo Bucharest 0 FC Astra 1
Friday, October 2
FC Voluntari 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 13 8 3 2 23 16 27
2 Steaua Bucharest 13 7 4 2 17 9 25
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 6 5 2 21 11 23
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 6 5 2 15 11 23
5 Dinamo Bucharest 13 5 6 2 15 9 21
6 FCM Targu Mures 13 4 7 2 12 8 19
-------------------------
7 Universitatea Craiova 13 5 4 4 13 10 19
8 CFR Cluj * 13 5 5 3 17 12 14
9 ACS Poli Timisoara 12 3 4 5 8 14 13
10 CSMS Iasi 13 3 4 6 9 17 13
11 Concordia Chiajna 13 2 4 7 13 20 10
12 FC Botosani 13 1 6 6 8 15 9
13 FC Voluntari 13 0 6 7 8 21 6
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 12 1 5 6 7 13 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 5
Petrolul Ploiesti v ACS Poli Timisoara (1800)