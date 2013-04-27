April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 27
Vaslui 2 FC Astra 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Friday, April 26
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Rapid Bucharest 1 Turnu Severin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 27 20 5 2 62 23 65
-------------------------
2 Petrolul Ploiesti 28 14 10 4 45 23 52
3 FC Astra 28 15 5 8 54 30 50
-------------------------
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 27 15 5 7 42 35 50
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 27 13 7 7 39 29 46
6 Vaslui 28 12 9 7 39 29 45
7 Rapid Bucharest 28 12 8 8 29 25 44
8 CFR Cluj 27 10 9 8 46 31 39
9 Brasov 27 10 8 9 35 37 38
10 Gaz Metan Medias 27 10 7 10 33 38 37
11 Otelul Galati 27 8 9 10 31 34 31
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 28 8 6 14 36 48 30
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 28 7 8 13 28 44 29
14 FC Viitorul Constanta 28 5 12 11 31 43 27
-------------------------
15 Concordia Chiajna 27 6 8 13 22 42 26
16 Turnu Severin 28 5 8 15 25 37 23
17 CSMS Iasi 27 6 4 17 26 40 22
18 Gloria Bistrita 27 3 8 16 18 53 17
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 28
Dinamo Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1100)
CFR Cluj v Steaua Bucharest (1730)
Monday, April 29
Otelul Galati v Concordia Chiajna (1600)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Gloria Bistrita (1600)
CSMS Iasi v Brasov (1830)