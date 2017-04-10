Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Concordia Chiajna 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Saturday, April 8 CSMS Iasi 2 FC Botosani 1 FC Voluntari 2 ASA Targu Mures 1 Friday, April 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSMS Iasi 5 4 1 0 8 2 28 2 Gaz Metan Medias 5 1 3 1 5 5 26 3 FC Botosani 5 2 1 2 7 4 23 4 FC Voluntari 5 1 2 2 5 8 20 5 ACS Poli Timisoara 5 3 1 1 6 3 17 ------------------------- 6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 1 3 1 3 4 16 ------------------------- 7 Concordia Chiajna 5 0 2 3 3 7 15 8 ASA Targu Mures 5 1 1 3 3 7 10 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17