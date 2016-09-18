Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Steaua Bucharest 1
Universitatea Craiova 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Saturday, September 17
CFR Cluj 5 FC Voluntari 0
Dinamo Bucharest 3 CSMS Iasi 1
Friday, September 16
FC Botosani 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 ASA Targu Mures 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 8 6 2 0 11 3 20
2 Dinamo Bucharest 8 4 3 1 15 8 15
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 8 4 3 1 10 5 15
4 Universitatea Craiova 8 4 2 2 12 9 14
5 FC Botosani 8 4 1 3 16 11 13
6 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 4 1 3 11 10 13
-------------------------
7 FC Voluntari 8 3 2 3 14 13 11
8 CSMS Iasi 8 2 3 3 8 8 9
9 Gaz Metan Medias 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
10 Concordia Chiajna 8 2 2 4 4 10 8
11 CFR Cluj * 8 3 4 1 15 6 7
12 FC Astra 7 1 2 4 7 14 5
13 ASA Targu Mures * 8 1 0 7 7 17 -3
14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 8 1 1 6 8 21 -10
-------------------------
** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 19
FC Astra v Gaz Metan Medias (1730)