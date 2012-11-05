Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 5
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Turnu Severin 2
Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Concordia Chiajna 0
Rapid Bucharest 0 FC Astra 2
Sunday, November 4
Otelul Galati 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Steaua Bucharest 3 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Saturday, November 3
CFR Cluj 5 Brasov 0
Vaslui 4 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 3
Friday, November 2
CSMS Iasi 4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Gloria Bistrita 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 14 11 2 1 31 11 35
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 14 8 3 3 29 17 27
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 8 3 3 24 18 27
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 14 7 4 3 25 16 25
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 14 6 5 3 22 14 23
6 CFR Cluj 14 6 4 4 29 17 22
7 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 4 4 22 17 22
8 Concordia Chiajna 14 5 5 4 13 16 20
9 Rapid Bucharest 14 5 4 5 15 16 19
10 Brasov 14 5 4 5 18 21 19
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 4 6 4 17 14 18
12 Gaz Metan Medias 14 4 4 6 14 22 16
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 14 4 3 7 17 28 15
14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 4 3 7 15 27 15
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 14 3 7 4 16 16 14
16 Gloria Bistrita 14 2 4 8 11 28 10
17 CSMS Iasi 14 2 2 10 12 21 8
18 Turnu Severin 14 0 5 9 10 21 5
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation