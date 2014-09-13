Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 13
CFR Cluj 4 FC Astra 1
FC Viitorul Constanta 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Friday, September 12
Brasov 4 Concordia Chiajna 1
Steaua Bucharest 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 7 6 0 1 17 4 18
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 7 5 1 1 16 4 16
3 FC Astra 7 5 0 2 17 6 15
-------------------------
4 Petrolul Ploiesti 6 4 1 1 13 4 13
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 3 0 11 5 12
6 FCM Targu Mures 6 3 2 1 10 5 11
7 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 7 3 1 3 6 11 10
8 FC Botosani 6 3 0 3 5 9 9
9 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 6 2 2 2 7 5 8
10 Brasov 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
11 Gaz Metan Medias 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
12 FC Viitorul Constanta 7 1 3 3 6 8 6
13 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 6 1 3 2 4 9 6
14 Otelul Galati 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
-------------------------
15 Rapid Bucharest 6 1 2 3 4 9 5
16 Concordia Chiajna 7 1 1 5 3 13 4
17 Politehnica Iasi 6 0 3 3 2 9 3
18 Universitatea Craiova 6 0 2 4 4 14 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 14
Politehnica Iasi v FCM Targu Mures (1300)
Rapid Bucharest v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1530)
FC Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest (1800)
Monday, September 15
Universitatea Craiova v Otelul Galati (1530)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Petrolul Ploiesti (1800)