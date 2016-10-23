Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 ASA Targu Mures 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 CSMS Iasi 1 FC Voluntari 2 Saturday, October 22 Dinamo Bucharest 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Universitatea Craiova 2 Friday, October 21 Concordia Chiajna 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 CFR Cluj 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 13 8 3 2 18 10 27 2 Universitatea Craiova 13 7 3 3 19 14 24 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 7 2 4 16 13 23 4 Gaz Metan Medias 13 5 5 3 15 14 20 5 Dinamo Bucharest 13 5 4 4 22 14 19 6 FC Botosani 12 6 1 5 21 15 19 ------------------------- 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 5 4 4 14 14 19 8 CFR Cluj * 13 6 5 2 23 11 17 9 FC Voluntari 13 4 3 6 19 20 15 10 Concordia Chiajna 13 3 4 6 6 15 13 11 CSMS Iasi 13 3 3 7 12 15 12 12 FC Astra 12 3 3 6 11 18 12 13 ASA Targu Mures * 13 2 2 9 11 24 2 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 13 4 2 7 13 23 0 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 FC Botosani v FC Astra (1730)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)