Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 15
Concordia Chiajna 0 Steaua Bucharest 2
Sunday, February 14
ACS Poli Timisoara 1 FC Voluntari 2
Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Botosani 0
Universitatea Craiova 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Saturday, February 13
FC Astra 2 CFR Cluj 2
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 CSMS Iasi 2
Friday, February 12
FCM Targu Mures 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 24 13 8 3 40 28 47
2 Dinamo Bucharest 24 12 8 4 31 23 44
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 24 12 7 5 46 26 43
4 Steaua Bucharest 24 12 7 5 33 21 43
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 24 12 7 5 31 24 43
6 ASA Targu Mures 24 8 11 5 26 20 35
-------------------------
7 CSMS Iasi 24 9 8 7 20 23 35
8 Universitatea Craiova 24 8 6 10 25 25 30
9 FC Botosani 24 6 8 10 30 33 26
10 CFR Cluj * 24 7 10 7 29 25 25
11 ACS Poli Timisoara 24 4 9 11 22 34 21
12 FC Voluntari 24 3 9 12 23 40 18
13 Concordia Chiajna 24 3 8 13 21 40 17
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 24 2 8 14 16 31 8
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off