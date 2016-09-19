Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, September 19 FC Astra 0 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Sunday, September 18 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Steaua Bucharest 1 Universitatea Craiova 1 Concordia Chiajna 1 Saturday, September 17 CFR Cluj 5 FC Voluntari 0 Dinamo Bucharest 3 CSMS Iasi 1 Friday, September 16 FC Botosani 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 ASA Targu Mures 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 8 6 2 0 11 3 20 2 Dinamo Bucharest 8 4 3 1 15 8 15 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 8 4 3 1 10 5 15 4 Universitatea Craiova 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 5 FC Botosani 8 4 1 3 16 11 13 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 4 1 3 11 10 13 ------------------------- 7 FC Voluntari 8 3 2 3 14 13 11 8 Gaz Metan Medias 8 3 2 3 9 10 11 9 CSMS Iasi 8 2 3 3 8 8 9 10 Concordia Chiajna 8 2 2 4 4 10 8 11 CFR Cluj * 8 3 4 1 15 6 7 12 FC Astra 8 1 2 5 7 16 5 13 ASA Targu Mures * 8 1 0 7 7 17 -3 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 8 1 1 6 8 21 -10 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)