in 20 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
July 28, 2017 / 5:26 PM / in 20 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, July 28   
Concordia Chiajna 0 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1  
FC Botosani       5 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  FC Botosani           3 2 1 0 7 2 7   
2  FCSB                  2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
3  CFR Cluj              2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
3  Universitatea Craiova 2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
5  CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 1 1 1 1 2 4   
6  Dinamo Bucharest      2 1 0 1 3 1 3   
-------------------------
7  FC Voluntari          2 1 0 1 4 3 3   
8  FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    2 1 0 1 1 1 3   
10 FC Astra              2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3 7 3   
12 Concordia Chiajna     3 0 1 2 1 3 1   
13 Gaz Metan Medias      2 0 1 1 0 3 1   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, July 29     
Juventus Bucuresti    v FC Voluntari          (1530)  
Gaz Metan Medias      v CFR Cluj              (1800)  
Sunday, July 30       
FC Viitorul Constanta v Dinamo Bucharest      (1500)  
FCSB                  v Universitatea Craiova (1800)  
Monday, July 31       
FC Astra              v ACS Poli Timisoara    (1800)

