April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 20
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Rapid Bucharest 1 Concordia Chiajna 0
Sunday, April 19
Steaua Bucharest 1 Otelul Galati 2
Universitatea Craiova 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Saturday, April 18
FC Botosani 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
FC Viitorul Constanta 2 FC Astra 0
Gaz Metan Medias 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Friday, April 17
CFR Cluj 2 FCM Targu Mures 2
CSMS Iasi 1 Brasov 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 27 18 3 6 46 17 57
-------------------------
2 FCM Targu Mures 27 16 8 3 39 17 56
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 27 13 8 6 36 19 47
-------------------------
4 Universitatea Craiova 27 12 10 5 32 25 46
-------------------------
5 FC Astra 27 10 11 6 38 21 41
6 FC Viitorul Constanta 27 11 8 8 38 34 41
7 Dinamo Bucharest 27 11 7 9 37 34 40
8 FC Botosani 27 11 7 9 31 30 40
9 CSMS Iasi 27 9 7 11 26 31 34
10 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 27 8 8 11 32 34 32
11 Concordia Chiajna 27 6 12 9 28 34 30
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 27 7 8 12 24 33 29
-------------------------
13 Brasov 27 7 7 13 25 37 28
14 Gaz Metan Medias 27 5 11 11 22 31 26
15 Rapid Bucharest 27 6 7 14 14 32 25
16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 27 5 8 14 20 44 23
17 CFR Cluj * 27 12 7 8 32 21 19
18 Otelul Galati 27 3 9 15 11 37 18
-------------------------
* Deducted 24 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation