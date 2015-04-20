April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 20 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Rapid Bucharest 1 Concordia Chiajna 0 Sunday, April 19 Steaua Bucharest 1 Otelul Galati 2 Universitatea Craiova 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Saturday, April 18 FC Botosani 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 FC Astra 0 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Friday, April 17 CFR Cluj 2 FCM Targu Mures 2 CSMS Iasi 1 Brasov 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 27 18 3 6 46 17 57 ------------------------- 2 FCM Targu Mures 27 16 8 3 39 17 56 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 27 13 8 6 36 19 47 ------------------------- 4 Universitatea Craiova 27 12 10 5 32 25 46 ------------------------- 5 FC Astra 27 10 11 6 38 21 41 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 27 11 8 8 38 34 41 7 Dinamo Bucharest 27 11 7 9 37 34 40 8 FC Botosani 27 11 7 9 31 30 40 9 CSMS Iasi 27 9 7 11 26 31 34 10 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 27 8 8 11 32 34 32 11 Concordia Chiajna 27 6 12 9 28 34 30 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 27 7 8 12 24 33 29 ------------------------- 13 Brasov 27 7 7 13 25 37 28 14 Gaz Metan Medias 27 5 11 11 22 31 26 15 Rapid Bucharest 27 6 7 14 14 32 25 16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 27 5 8 14 20 44 23 17 CFR Cluj * 27 12 7 8 32 21 19 18 Otelul Galati 27 3 9 15 11 37 18 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation