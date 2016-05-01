May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Astra 8 6 1 1 16 5 45 2 Steaua Bucharest 9 5 3 1 14 7 40 ------------------------- 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 9 2 6 1 10 7 36 4 Dinamo Bucharest 8 2 5 1 7 8 35 ------------------------- 5 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 0 2 6 5 17 25 ------------------------- 6 ASA Targu Mures 8 0 3 5 6 14 22 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 FC Viitorul Constanta v ASA Targu Mures (1500) FC Astra v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)