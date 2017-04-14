April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 14
FC Botosani 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CSMS Iasi 5 4 1 0 8 2 28
2 Gaz Metan Medias 5 1 3 1 5 5 26
3 FC Botosani 6 2 2 2 8 5 24
4 FC Voluntari 5 1 2 2 5 8 20
5 ACS Poli Timisoara 5 3 1 1 6 3 17
-------------------------
6 Concordia Chiajna 6 0 3 3 4 8 16
-------------------------
7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 1 3 1 3 4 16
8 ASA Targu Mures 5 1 1 3 3 7 10
6: Relegation play-off
7-8: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
ASA Targu Mures v ACS Poli Timisoara (1230)
Sunday, April 16
Gaz Metan Medias v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1230)
Monday, April 17
FC Voluntari v CSMS Iasi (1430)