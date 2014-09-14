Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
FC Botosani 3 Dinamo Bucharest 2
Politehnica Iasi 2 FCM Targu Mures 2
Rapid Bucharest 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Saturday, September 13
CFR Cluj 4 FC Astra 1
FC Viitorul Constanta 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Friday, September 12
Brasov 4 Concordia Chiajna 1
Steaua Bucharest 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 7 6 0 1 17 4 18
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 7 5 1 1 16 4 16
3 FC Astra 7 5 0 2 17 6 15
-------------------------
4 Petrolul Ploiesti 6 4 1 1 13 4 13
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 7 3 3 1 13 8 12
6 FCM Targu Mures 7 3 3 1 12 7 12
7 FC Botosani 7 4 0 3 8 11 12
8 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 7 3 1 3 6 11 10
9 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
10 Brasov 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
11 Gaz Metan Medias 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
12 Rapid Bucharest 7 2 2 3 6 10 8
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 7 1 3 3 6 8 6
14 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 6 1 3 2 4 9 6
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
16 Politehnica Iasi 7 0 4 3 4 11 4
17 Concordia Chiajna 7 1 1 5 3 13 4
18 Universitatea Craiova 6 0 2 4 4 14 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 15
Universitatea Craiova v Otelul Galati (1530)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Petrolul Ploiesti (1800)