UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1 FCSB 1 Universitatea Craiova 1 Saturday, July 29 Gaz Metan Medias 0 CFR Cluj 3 Juventus Bucuresti 0 FC Voluntari 0 Friday, July 28 Concordia Chiajna 0 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 FC Botosani 5 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Botosani 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 2 CFR Cluj 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 3 FCSB 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 4 Dinamo Bucharest 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 5 Universitatea Craiova 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 6 FC Voluntari 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 ------------------------- 7 CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 10 FC Astra 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 12 Concordia Chiajna 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 13 Juventus Bucuresti 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 14 Gaz Metan Medias 3 0 1 2 0 6 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 31 FC Astra v ACS Poli Timisoara (1800)