Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 9
Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSMS Iasi 1
Turnu Severin 1 Gloria Bistrita 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 14 11 2 1 31 11 35
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 14 8 3 3 29 17 27
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 8 3 3 24 18 27
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 14 7 4 3 25 16 25
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 14 6 5 3 22 14 23
6 CFR Cluj 14 6 4 4 29 17 22
7 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 4 4 22 17 22
8 Concordia Chiajna 14 5 5 4 13 16 20
9 Rapid Bucharest 14 5 4 5 15 16 19
10 Brasov 14 5 4 5 18 21 19
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 4 6 4 17 14 18
12 Gaz Metan Medias 15 4 4 7 14 23 16
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 14 4 3 7 17 28 15
14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 4 3 7 15 27 15
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 14 3 7 4 16 16 14
16 CSMS Iasi 15 3 2 10 13 21 11
17 Gloria Bistrita 15 2 4 9 11 29 10
18 Turnu Severin 15 1 5 9 11 21 8
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 10
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Otelul Galati (1400)
FC Astra v Petrolul Ploiesti (1700)
Dinamo Bucharest v Vaslui (1930)
Sunday, November 11
Concordia Chiajna v CFR Cluj (1700)
Brasov v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1730)
FC Viitorul Constanta v Steaua Bucharest (1930)
Monday, November 12
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Rapid Bucharest (1830)