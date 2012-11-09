Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 9 Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSMS Iasi 1 Turnu Severin 1 Gloria Bistrita 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 14 11 2 1 31 11 35 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 14 8 3 3 29 17 27 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 8 3 3 24 18 27 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 14 7 4 3 25 16 25 ------------------------- 5 Petrolul Ploiesti 14 6 5 3 22 14 23 6 CFR Cluj 14 6 4 4 29 17 22 7 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 4 4 22 17 22 8 Concordia Chiajna 14 5 5 4 13 16 20 9 Rapid Bucharest 14 5 4 5 15 16 19 10 Brasov 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 4 6 4 17 14 18 12 Gaz Metan Medias 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 14 4 3 7 17 28 15 14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 4 3 7 15 27 15 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 14 3 7 4 16 16 14 16 CSMS Iasi 15 3 2 10 13 21 11 17 Gloria Bistrita 15 2 4 9 11 29 10 18 Turnu Severin 15 1 5 9 11 21 8 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Otelul Galati (1400) FC Astra v Petrolul Ploiesti (1700) Dinamo Bucharest v Vaslui (1930) Sunday, November 11 Concordia Chiajna v CFR Cluj (1700) Brasov v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1730) FC Viitorul Constanta v Steaua Bucharest (1930) Monday, November 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Rapid Bucharest (1830)