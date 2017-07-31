FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
July 31, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 13 hours ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, July 31       
FC Astra              3 ACS Poli Timisoara    0  
Sunday, July 30       
FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Dinamo Bucharest      1  
FCSB                  1 Universitatea Craiova 1  
Saturday, July 29     
Gaz Metan Medias      0 CFR Cluj              3  
Juventus Bucuresti    0 FC Voluntari          0  
Friday, July 28       
Concordia Chiajna     0 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1  
FC Botosani           5 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  FC Botosani           3 2 1 0 7 2 7   
2  CFR Cluj              3 2 1 0 6 1 7   
3  FCSB                  3 2 1 0 4 2 7   
4  Dinamo Bucharest      3 2 0 1 4 1 6   
5  FC Astra              3 2 0 1 5 3 6   
6  Universitatea Craiova 3 1 2 0 4 2 5   
-------------------------
7  FC Voluntari          3 1 1 1 4 3 4   
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 1 1 1 1 2 4   
9  FC Viitorul Constanta 3 1 0 2 3 3 3   
10 ACS Poli Timisoara    3 1 0 2 1 4 3   
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3 7 3   
12 Concordia Chiajna     3 0 1 2 1 3 1   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    3 0 1 2 1 5 1   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      3 0 1 2 0 6 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

